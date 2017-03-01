Mexican Consulate opens legal defense center in Tucson
TUCSON, AZ - In response to recent immigration announcements by the Department of Homeland Security, the Mexican Consulate in Tucson opened a legal defense center Friday morning. Consul Ricardo Pineda told a crowd in the consulate's lobby near the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Alvernon Way that there is a need for this sort of face-to-face service in southern Arizona.
