Mexican Consulate opens legal defense center in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - In response to recent immigration announcements by the Department of Homeland Security, the Mexican Consulate in Tucson opened a legal defense center Friday morning. Consul Ricardo Pineda told a crowd in the consulate's lobby near the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Alvernon Way that there is a need for this sort of face-to-face service in southern Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.