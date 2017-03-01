Mayor speaks about hate crimes in Tucson
TUCSON, AZ - Tucson's Mayor, Jonathan Rothschild, is asking the highest levels of the United States government to vigorously investigate the recent increase in antisemitic crime in Tucson and across the nation. In recent weeks, there have been more than 100 bomb threats, including the one at the Tucson Jewish Community Center, three cemeteries have been desecrated, and four mosques have been burned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 25
|East520
|2
|udshfk
|Feb 24
|Chuck
|1
|Rose Healan while on the run from FBI took a bo...
|Feb 20
|River Rat 71
|1
|Dark tar/chasing the dragon
|Feb 11
|Jrenn
|1
|Tucson Day Trip: Downtown's East End
|Feb 11
|flubber
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Feb 9
|Inquisitor
|9
|Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak...
|Feb 8
|another idiot
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC