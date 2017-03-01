Mayor speaks about hate crimes in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - Tucson's Mayor, Jonathan Rothschild, is asking the highest levels of the United States government to vigorously investigate the recent increase in antisemitic crime in Tucson and across the nation. In recent weeks, there have been more than 100 bomb threats, including the one at the Tucson Jewish Community Center, three cemeteries have been desecrated, and four mosques have been burned.

