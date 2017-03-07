Masterclass Singer/Songwriter Katie Haverly Offers a Lovely Live Clip to Inspire Funding

Whether backed by a violin or acoustic guitar or muted trumpet or piano, Tucson's Katie Haverly has one of those voices that can lift and soothe, create tension and then release it. It suggests adoration of golden-age folk-pop like Rickie Lee Jones, Judee Sill, David Crosby, and Joni Mitchell-all lovely DNA, certainly-as well as Erykah Badu and Fiona Apple.

