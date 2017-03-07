Masterclass Singer/Songwriter Katie Haverly Offers a Lovely Live Clip to Inspire Funding
Whether backed by a violin or acoustic guitar or muted trumpet or piano, Tucson's Katie Haverly has one of those voices that can lift and soothe, create tension and then release it. It suggests adoration of golden-age folk-pop like Rickie Lee Jones, Judee Sill, David Crosby, and Joni Mitchell-all lovely DNA, certainly-as well as Erykah Badu and Fiona Apple.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Tue
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Tue
|Inquisitor
|11
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mon
|Sleepless In
|2
|Mayor speaks about hate crimes in Tucson
|Mar 5
|jon
|1
|Cop Knocks Down 86-Year-Old Protester
|Mar 5
|jon
|1
|Gabriel Abendano (Jan '13)
|Mar 3
|SpotOn
|2
|Foundation dedicated to teaching STEM opens new...
|Mar 3
|flubber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC