Man is arrested at Arizona border after being deported
TUCSON, Ariz. - Border Patrol agents have arrested a Mexican man who had been deported from the United States last month after serving a prison term for reckless homicide in Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitutes on 6th ave (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Clown
|4
|Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16)
|Mar 16
|bob frapples
|4
|Feature points code, 1,000 points. 100% legit (Dec '14)
|Mar 15
|Peter
|3
|Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizona violate...
|Mar 14
|Alien Touch
|1
|tucson az gangs (Jul '08)
|Mar 9
|SVI AVE
|268
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Mar 7
|Inquisitor
|11
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC