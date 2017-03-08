"Mall Wars" continue near I-19, Irvington
TUCSON, AZ - Workers have begun clearing 63 acres of property next to the off ramp at I-19 and Irvington for a new mall. The new mall is right across the street from the Spectrum Mall which has proven to be one of the most successful malls in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16)
|Thu
|brucemarnold
|3
|tucson az gangs (Jul '08)
|Mar 9
|SVI AVE
|268
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Mar 7
|Inquisitor
|11
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mar 6
|Sleepless In
|2
|Mayor speaks about hate crimes in Tucson
|Mar 5
|jon
|1
|Cop Knocks Down 86-Year-Old Protester
|Mar 5
|jon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC