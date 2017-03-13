Machaca Madness for all the big games
TUCSON, AZ - We're talking March Madness in the kitchen on Fox 11 Daybreak ! Chef Ryan Jones of Blanco Tacos + Tequila shows us to make Machaca tacos, a perfect addition as you watch all the big games. He helps us plan the perfect game day party menu that's sure to have your friends hoping for overtime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitutes on 6th ave (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Clown
|4
|Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16)
|Thu
|bob frapples
|4
|Feature points code, 1,000 points. 100% legit (Dec '14)
|Mar 15
|Peter
|3
|Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizona violate...
|Mar 14
|Alien Touch
|1
|tucson az gangs (Jul '08)
|Mar 9
|SVI AVE
|268
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Mar 7
|Inquisitor
|11
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC