Laughing Stock: Humor, or comedy? Don't ask us.
By Linda Ray "People ask me, 'What's the difference between a comedian and a humorist?'" Michael Perry says. "and I always say, 'I don't know, but I think it has something to do with NPR."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16)
|Thu
|brucemarnold
|3
|tucson az gangs (Jul '08)
|Thu
|SVI AVE
|268
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Mar 7
|Inquisitor
|11
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mar 6
|Sleepless In
|2
|Mayor speaks about hate crimes in Tucson
|Mar 5
|jon
|1
|Cop Knocks Down 86-Year-Old Protester
|Mar 5
|jon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC