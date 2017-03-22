Last Blast of Irish Music Thursday Ni...

Last Blast of Irish Music Thursday Night at St. Francis in the Foothills

Fiddler Athena Tergis joins renowned Irish musician Mick Moloney at a concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at St. Francis in the Foothills Church. Mick Moloney is a singer of songs, a teller of tales, a player of tenor banjo and guitar, and a scholarly folklorist who can tell you the meaning and origin of every note and word he sings.

