Last Blast of Irish Music Thursday Night at St. Francis in the Foothills
Fiddler Athena Tergis joins renowned Irish musician Mick Moloney at a concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at St. Francis in the Foothills Church. Mick Moloney is a singer of songs, a teller of tales, a player of tenor banjo and guitar, and a scholarly folklorist who can tell you the meaning and origin of every note and word he sings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10)
|Tue
|Stephen Clark
|19
|QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16)
|Tue
|deeboy
|19
|Bill Marshall
|Mar 18
|kelly_
|1
|Prostitutes on 6th ave (Jun '11)
|Mar 16
|Clown
|4
|Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16)
|Mar 16
|bob frapples
|4
|Feature points code, 1,000 points. 100% legit (Dec '14)
|Mar 15
|Peter
|3
|Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizona violate...
|Mar 14
|Alien Touch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC