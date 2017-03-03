KXCI Radio and Words On the Avenue Team Up and Create a Winning Series
KXCI radio and Tucson poet society Words on the Avenue teamed to create a video series that highlights the powerful work of local poets. And the first episode is now available, and damn is it downright lovely, rising on writer Roch Mirabeau's beautifully paced verse and graceful in-person performance of "My Pops Told Me," tackling themes of freedom, equality, fatherhood and "Trumped-up" politics in a little more than two minutes.
