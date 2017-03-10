Jan. 8th Memorial plans progress as legislation lingers
TUCSON, AZ - The January 8th Memorial is moving forward in Tucson, even as lawmakers are holding still. Naming rights were announced and approved at the Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday night.
