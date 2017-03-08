Injured hiker airlifted out of Sabino Canyon after fall
Tucson News Now - Rescue Crews helped save an unconscious man from a remote location in Sabino Canyon Sunday morning after he sustained head injuries from a fall, according to Deputy Cody Gress, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Gress said the man fell during a hike on the mountain and needed to be airlifted by helicopter to an awaiting ambulance on the ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16)
|Mar 9
|brucemarnold
|3
|tucson az gangs (Jul '08)
|Mar 9
|SVI AVE
|268
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Mar 7
|Inquisitor
|11
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mar 6
|Sleepless In
|2
|Mayor speaks about hate crimes in Tucson
|Mar 5
|jon
|1
|Cop Knocks Down 86-Year-Old Protester
|Mar 5
|jon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC