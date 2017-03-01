Houghton Road Bridge work to begin
TUCSON, AZ - There are bridges being built on the northwest side, the south side and now in Vail. Officials with the City of Tucson say that sometime this month, crews will begin work on a two-year project to build two new bridges on Houghton Road, just north of Interstate 10. There is currently a bridge on Houghton that goes over the Union Pacific railroad tracks, its is one lane heading north and one lane heading south.
