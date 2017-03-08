Higher Learning Commission removes PCC from sanction

TUCSON, AZ - The Higher Learning Commission notified Pima Community College that it has been removed from sanction on Thursday, March 9. According to a news release from PCC, the college was told that it has demonstrated that "it is no longer at risk of not meeting Criteria for Accreditation." The school was put On Notice in March 2015 out of concern that it could fall out of compliance with several criteria.

