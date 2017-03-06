Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forw...

Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for daylight-saving time

There are 1 comment on the The Arizona Republic story from 16 hrs ago, titled Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for daylight-saving time. In it, The Arizona Republic reports that:

Only in Arizona: Who would want the summer sun to continue into the evening hours in our blazing hot state? Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for daylight-saving time Only in Arizona: Who would want the summer sun to continue into the evening hours in our blazing hot state? Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2n8fUIE Only in Arizona: Who would want the summer sun to continue into the evening hours in our blazing hot state? Rest easy if you're new to Arizona. You don't have to worry about moving your clock forward for daylight saving time.

Barbara Espinosa

Sun City, AZ

#1 17 hrs ago
A wise old Indian said: if cut off one end of a blanket and add it to the end, you still have the same size blanket. Same with DST
