Foundation dedicated to teaching STEM opens new center in Tucson
The Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation celebrated the opening of their new center on the east side Thursday evening. SARSEF has helped students in Southern Arizona in the science, technology, engineering and math fields for the past 62 years.
