Equine Voices offers camaraderie with rescued horses

Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary's Fourth Annual Spring "Fun-Raiser" will feature the nonprofit's mascot, Gulliver, along with equine demonstrations, live music, food vendors, wine tastings and a beer garden, tours of the ranch and more at the event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary's Fourth Annual Spring "Fun-Raiser" will feature the nonprofit's mascot, Gulliver, along with equine demonstrations, live music, food vendors, wine tastings and a beer garden, tours of the ranch and more at the event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. Volunteers with Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary suggest Tucsonans attend the Fourth Annual Spring "Fun-Raiser" on March 18 to learn more about another possible companion animal: Horses.

