Equine Voices offers camaraderie with rescued horses
Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary's Fourth Annual Spring "Fun-Raiser" will feature the nonprofit's mascot, Gulliver, along with equine demonstrations, live music, food vendors, wine tastings and a beer garden, tours of the ranch and more at the event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary's Fourth Annual Spring "Fun-Raiser" will feature the nonprofit's mascot, Gulliver, along with equine demonstrations, live music, food vendors, wine tastings and a beer garden, tours of the ranch and more at the event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. Volunteers with Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary suggest Tucsonans attend the Fourth Annual Spring "Fun-Raiser" on March 18 to learn more about another possible companion animal: Horses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|2 hr
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|4 hr
|Inquisitor
|11
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|23 hr
|Sleepless In
|2
|Mayor speaks about hate crimes in Tucson
|Sun
|jon
|1
|Cop Knocks Down 86-Year-Old Protester
|Sun
|jon
|1
|Gabriel Abendano (Jan '13)
|Mar 3
|SpotOn
|2
|Foundation dedicated to teaching STEM opens new...
|Mar 3
|flubber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC