Elvis Costello Chooses Cloud 44-A Ribbon Mic for Solo Tour
Front-of-house engineer Fernando Alvarez details why the 44-A is ideal for the iconic singer-songwriter's live performances Tucson, AZ - On his recent Detour solo tour, Elvis Costello accompanied himself on guitar as he sang his trove of hits. For a segment in which he performed inside a set designed to look like a life-size vintage television screen, he needed a microphone that not only offered excellent reproduction of his unmistakable voice, but that would complement visual look and feel of the era.
