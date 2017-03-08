Elvis Costello Chooses Cloud 44-A Ribbon Mic for Solo Tour

Front-of-house engineer Fernando Alvarez details why the 44-A is ideal for the iconic singer-songwriter's live performances Tucson, AZ - On his recent Detour solo tour, Elvis Costello accompanied himself on guitar as he sang his trove of hits. For a segment in which he performed inside a set designed to look like a life-size vintage television screen, he needed a microphone that not only offered excellent reproduction of his unmistakable voice, but that would complement visual look and feel of the era.

