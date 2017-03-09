Ear-Bending Sylive Simmons in Tucson ...

Ear-Bending Sylive Simmons in Tucson Tommorrow Night! Intimate Free Show.

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Tucson Weekly

We down here at TW were sleeping, apparently, on this one. See, the wonderful voice and ukulele of author/songsmith/editor Sylvie Simmons will play Tucson's Owls Club tomorrow night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16) 6 hr brucemarnold 3
tucson az gangs (Jul '08) 20 hr SVI AVE 268
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... Mar 7 Barbara Espinosa 1
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Mar 7 Inquisitor 11
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff Mar 6 Sleepless In 2
News Mayor speaks about hate crimes in Tucson Mar 5 jon 1
News Cop Knocks Down 86-Year-Old Protester Mar 5 jon 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,393 • Total comments across all topics: 279,441,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC