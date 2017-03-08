Driver cited for hit-and-run crash involving cyclists in Marana
MARANA, AZ - Two people on bicycles were hit by a car Saturday morning in Marana, according to Northwest Fire District. The crash happened on the Interstate 10 frontage road between Tangerine Road and Marana Road, according to a release from NWFD.
