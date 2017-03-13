Dog mauling in Sahuarita raises quest...

Dog mauling in Sahuarita raises questions

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

SAHUARITA, AZ - A 10-year-old girl watched February 21, in Sahuarita, as a pit bull mauled the family pet which later died. The pit bull was also euthanized by Pima Animal Care Center following two attacks in four days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prostitutes on 6th ave (Jun '11) Thu Clown 4
Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16) Thu bob frapples 4
Feature points code, 1,000 points. 100% legit (Dec '14) Mar 15 Peter 3
News Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizona violate... Mar 14 Alien Touch 1
tucson az gangs (Jul '08) Mar 9 SVI AVE 268
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... Mar 7 Barbara Espinosa 1
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Mar 7 Inquisitor 11
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Ireland
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,403 • Total comments across all topics: 279,638,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC