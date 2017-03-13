Crash closes Mission from 36th to Sil...

Crash closes Mission from 36th to Silverlake

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Police Department has closed Mission Road from 36th to Silverlake due to a crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, and find an alternate route if possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Marshall 2 hr kelly_ 1
Prostitutes on 6th ave (Jun '11) Thu Clown 4
Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16) Mar 16 bob frapples 4
Feature points code, 1,000 points. 100% legit (Dec '14) Mar 15 Peter 3
News Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizona violate... Mar 14 Alien Touch 1
tucson az gangs (Jul '08) Mar 9 SVI AVE 268
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... Mar 7 Barbara Espinosa 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,170 • Total comments across all topics: 279,651,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC