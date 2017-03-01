Court documents reveal details in death of 6-month-old baby
TUCSON, AZ - Three people have been arrested for child abuse in connection with the death of a 6-month-old baby. Kaylie Ryan Gossett, 22, was arrested on March 1. Kylie Marie Brewer, 19, and Jon-Paul Bogdanowich Jr., 18, were arrested on February 28. Court documents show deputies were at the home to do a welfare check the week before Wyllow's death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds expected at Phoenix pro-Trump rally
|5 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Gabriel Abendano (Jan '13)
|Fri
|SpotOn
|2
|Foundation dedicated to teaching STEM opens new...
|Fri
|flubber
|1
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 25
|East520
|2
|udshfk
|Feb 24
|Chuck
|1
|Rose Healan while on the run from FBI took a bo...
|Feb 20
|River Rat 71
|1
|Dark tar/chasing the dragon
|Feb 11
|Jrenn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC