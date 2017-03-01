Court documents reveal details in dea...

Court documents reveal details in death of 6-month-old baby

22 hrs ago

TUCSON, AZ - Three people have been arrested for child abuse in connection with the death of a 6-month-old baby. Kaylie Ryan Gossett, 22, was arrested on March 1. Kylie Marie Brewer, 19, and Jon-Paul Bogdanowich Jr., 18, were arrested on February 28. Court documents show deputies were at the home to do a welfare check the week before Wyllow's death.

