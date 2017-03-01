Cop Knocks Down 86-Year-Old Protester

A police officer in Tucson, Arizona, was caught on video pushing an elderly woman to the ground during an immigration protest earlier this month. It shows an unidentified officer with the Tucson Police Department giving the woman a shove that causes her to fall after the two have a short verbal confrontation during a "Day Without Immigrants" protest.

