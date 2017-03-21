Chris Eggleston Wins Nascar K&N Pro Series West Opener in Tucson, Arizona
The 2015 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West champion said he was negotiating with Bill McAnally Racing until February to bring him back for another season. Eggleston rewarded McAnally by winning the K&N Pro Series West season opener at Tucson Speedway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at K&N Racing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10)
|21 hr
|Stephen Clark
|19
|QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16)
|Tue
|deeboy
|19
|Bill Marshall
|Mar 18
|kelly_
|1
|Prostitutes on 6th ave (Jun '11)
|Mar 16
|Clown
|4
|Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16)
|Mar 16
|bob frapples
|4
|Feature points code, 1,000 points. 100% legit (Dec '14)
|Mar 15
|Peter
|3
|Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizona violate...
|Mar 14
|Alien Touch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC