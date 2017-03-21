Chris Eggleston Wins Nascar K&N Pro S...

Chris Eggleston Wins Nascar K&N Pro Series West Opener in Tucson, Arizona

22 hrs ago

The 2015 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West champion said he was negotiating with Bill McAnally Racing until February to bring him back for another season. Eggleston rewarded McAnally by winning the K&N Pro Series West season opener at Tucson Speedway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at K&N Racing News.

Tucson, AZ

