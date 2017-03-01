Caught on Camera: Officer knocks down 86-year-old protester
Newly released body camera footage shows the moment a police officer pushed down an 86-year-old woman during an immigration protest in Tucson, Arizona. In the video, the officer knocks over the unidentified woman, and then pepper sprays another woman who came to her aid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 25
|East520
|2
|udshfk
|Feb 24
|Chuck
|1
|Rose Healan while on the run from FBI took a bo...
|Feb 20
|River Rat 71
|1
|Dark tar/chasing the dragon
|Feb 11
|Jrenn
|1
|Tucson Day Trip: Downtown's East End
|Feb 11
|flubber
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Feb 9
|Inquisitor
|9
|Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak...
|Feb 8
|another idiot
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC