Border Patrol struggles to meet hiring quota
TUCSON, AZ - As President Trump calls for 5,000 more Border Patrol agents, sectors nationwide are struggling to meet their hiring quotas as is. In Arizona, Border Patrol agents say they haven't received any guidance about how many more people need to be hired.
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tucson az gangs (Jul '08)
|13 hr
|SVI AVE
|268
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Mar 7
|Inquisitor
|11
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mar 6
|Sleepless In
|2
|Mayor speaks about hate crimes in Tucson
|Mar 5
|jon
|1
|Cop Knocks Down 86-Year-Old Protester
|Mar 5
|jon
|1
|Gabriel Abendano (Jan '13)
|Mar 3
|SpotOn
|2
