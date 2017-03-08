Border Patrol struggles to meet hirin...

Border Patrol struggles to meet hiring quota

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - As President Trump calls for 5,000 more Border Patrol agents, sectors nationwide are struggling to meet their hiring quotas as is. In Arizona, Border Patrol agents say they haven't received any guidance about how many more people need to be hired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tucson az gangs (Jul '08) 13 hr SVI AVE 268
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... Mar 7 Barbara Espinosa 1
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Mar 7 Inquisitor 11
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff Mar 6 Sleepless In 2
News Mayor speaks about hate crimes in Tucson Mar 5 jon 1
News Cop Knocks Down 86-Year-Old Protester Mar 5 jon 1
Gabriel Abendano (Jan '13) Mar 3 SpotOn 2
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,489 • Total comments across all topics: 279,433,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC