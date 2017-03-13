Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Gra...

Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Grand Opening of fourth Arizona Location

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

To celebrate the grand opening, the Tucson restaurant will offer FREE build-your-own artisanal pizzas on Friday, March 17th from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. The highly anticipated restaurant, which features a 2,700 square foot interior with seating for 102 and an additional 26 seats on an outdoor patio, is located at 5615 E. Broadway Blvd., near Krispy Kreme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16) Mar 9 brucemarnold 3
tucson az gangs (Jul '08) Mar 9 SVI AVE 268
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... Mar 7 Barbara Espinosa 1
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Mar 7 Inquisitor 11
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff Mar 6 Sleepless In 2
News Mayor speaks about hate crimes in Tucson Mar 5 jon 1
News Cop Knocks Down 86-Year-Old Protester Mar 5 jon 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,563 • Total comments across all topics: 279,532,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC