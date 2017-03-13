Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Grand Opening of fourth Arizona Location

To celebrate the grand opening, the Tucson restaurant will offer FREE build-your-own artisanal pizzas on Friday, March 17th from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. The highly anticipated restaurant, which features a 2,700 square foot interior with seating for 102 and an additional 26 seats on an outdoor patio, is located at 5615 E. Broadway Blvd., near Krispy Kreme.

