ASU alum and Arizona governor Doug Ducey picks UA to win National Championship
The person in charge of the state of Arizona is an ASU alum, but he knows that he shouldn't pick against the Arizona Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament to keep his constituents happy. Governor Doug Ducey tweeted out his bracket picks for this year's tourney, and as expected, he has Arizona winning the National Championship.
