Arkansas wants to ban all classroom mentions of Howard Zinn

The Arkansas legislature is considering a bill that would prohibit "any books or other material authored by or concerning Howard Zinn" in its schools, on the grounds that Howard Zinn says means things about America, like, "It has the kinds of censoring, undemocratic state governments that ban all books by and discussions of critics of America and its actions." Cowardly legislatures have been attempting to ban Zinn for years: in 2010, Indiana tried it; in 2011, Tuscon succeeded, getting A People's History yanked from the city's Mexican American studies curriculum.

