Arizona legislators tour border, tout closer ties with Mexico
The visit from the seven Arizona lawmakers to both sides of the U.S.-Mexican border aimed to reassure Sonoran leaders that the relationship between the two states will continue to grow. Arizona legislators tour border, tout closer ties with Mexico The visit from the seven Arizona lawmakers to both sides of the U.S.-Mexican border aimed to reassure Sonoran leaders that the relationship between the two states will continue to grow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor speaks about hate crimes in Tucson
|4 hr
|jon
|1
|Cop Knocks Down 86-Year-Old Protester
|4 hr
|jon
|1
|Gabriel Abendano (Jan '13)
|Fri
|SpotOn
|2
|Foundation dedicated to teaching STEM opens new...
|Fri
|flubber
|1
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 25
|East520
|2
|udshfk
|Feb 24
|Chuck
|1
|Rose Healan while on the run from FBI took a bo...
|Feb 20
|River Rat 71
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC