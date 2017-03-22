Another injured hiker rescued by AMO crew Hiker fell 40 feet, suffered serious injury on Mt. Lemmon
A hiker on Mt. Lemon fell nearly 40 feet Tuesday afternoon and suffered multiple injuries, causing an Air and Marine Operations helicopter crew to conduct its second rescue mission in two consecutive days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10)
|Tue
|Stephen Clark
|19
|QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16)
|Tue
|deeboy
|19
|Bill Marshall
|Mar 18
|kelly_
|1
|Prostitutes on 6th ave (Jun '11)
|Mar 16
|Clown
|4
|Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16)
|Mar 16
|bob frapples
|4
|Feature points code, 1,000 points. 100% legit (Dec '14)
|Mar 15
|Peter
|3
|Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizona violate...
|Mar 14
|Alien Touch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC