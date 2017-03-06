Analyst says GOP health plan will cost Arizona and other states
TUCSON, AZ - Republicans rolled out their replacement for the Affordable Care Act , also known as Obamacare on Monday, March 6. They claimed the American Health Care Act will be better and less burdensome. President Trump said he was proud to support it and hoped it would pass quickly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|23 hr
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Tue
|Inquisitor
|11
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mon
|Sleepless In
|2
|Mayor speaks about hate crimes in Tucson
|Mar 5
|jon
|1
|Cop Knocks Down 86-Year-Old Protester
|Mar 5
|jon
|1
|Gabriel Abendano (Jan '13)
|Mar 3
|SpotOn
|2
|Foundation dedicated to teaching STEM opens new...
|Mar 3
|flubber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC