Air Force revamping rescue exercise staged from Arizona base
PHOENIX - The Air Force is doing a reset on a large training exercise during which helicopter crews and other personnel use parts of Arizona and neighboring states to practice rescues and extractions of downed aviators and other service members. Air Force officers say the decade-old Angel Thunder exercise run from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson is increasing in frequency to twice annually while being reduced to about a third of the size of previous exercises.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16)
|Mar 9
|brucemarnold
|3
|tucson az gangs (Jul '08)
|Mar 9
|SVI AVE
|268
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Mar 7
|Inquisitor
|11
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mar 6
|Sleepless In
|2
|Mayor speaks about hate crimes in Tucson
|Mar 5
|jon
|1
|Cop Knocks Down 86-Year-Old Protester
|Mar 5
|jon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC