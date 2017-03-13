Air Force revamping rescue exercise s...

Air Force revamping rescue exercise staged from Arizona base

Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

PHOENIX - The Air Force is doing a reset on a large training exercise during which helicopter crews and other personnel use parts of Arizona and neighboring states to practice rescues and extractions of downed aviators and other service members. Air Force officers say the decade-old Angel Thunder exercise run from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson is increasing in frequency to twice annually while being reduced to about a third of the size of previous exercises.

