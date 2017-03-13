After 35 years, Marana ends relationship with PACC
TUCSON, AZ - After 35 years, Marana and the Pima Animal Care Center are parting ways. The town council voted to end its long-term relationship with PACC during a meeting Tuesday, March 14. Marana will now pay the Humane Society of Southern Arizona to shelter animals and have to hire two animal control officers.
