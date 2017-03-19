A weekend escape to Tucson, that Ariz...

A weekend escape to Tucson, that Arizona outpost with a culinary heart and an artsy soul

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Intrastate rivalries are everywhere: San Francisco versus Los Angeles, Dallas versus Houston, Portland versus any other city in Oregon. One of my favorites is Phoenix versus Tucson, so my wife and I are always glad when we can partake of the bigger city-derided "outpost down south" with an artsy soul and culinary heart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16) 7 hr bob frapples 4
Feature points code, 1,000 points. 100% legit (Dec '14) 15 hr Peter 3
News Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizona violate... Tue Alien Touch 1
tucson az gangs (Jul '08) Mar 9 SVI AVE 268
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... Mar 7 Barbara Espinosa 1
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Mar 7 Inquisitor 11
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff Mar 6 Sleepless In 2
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,112 • Total comments across all topics: 279,589,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC