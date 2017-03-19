A weekend escape to Tucson, that Arizona outpost with a culinary heart and an artsy soul
Intrastate rivalries are everywhere: San Francisco versus Los Angeles, Dallas versus Houston, Portland versus any other city in Oregon. One of my favorites is Phoenix versus Tucson, so my wife and I are always glad when we can partake of the bigger city-derided "outpost down south" with an artsy soul and culinary heart.
