57th Escapade Will Roll Into Tucson March 19-24

Staff and members of Escapees RV Club are arriving in Tucson, Ariz., this week ahead of the organization's 57th Escapade. According to a press release, the March 19-24 event is the biggest of Escapees' yearly lineup, with more than 800 rigs expected to arrive by March 20, plus many more walk-ins and one-day visitors.

