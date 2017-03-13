57th Escapade Will Roll Into Tucson March 19-24
Staff and members of Escapees RV Club are arriving in Tucson, Ariz., this week ahead of the organization's 57th Escapade. According to a press release, the March 19-24 event is the biggest of Escapees' yearly lineup, with more than 800 rigs expected to arrive by March 20, plus many more walk-ins and one-day visitors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitutes on 6th ave (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Clown
|4
|Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16)
|Thu
|bob frapples
|4
|Feature points code, 1,000 points. 100% legit (Dec '14)
|Mar 15
|Peter
|3
|Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizona violate...
|Mar 14
|Alien Touch
|1
|tucson az gangs (Jul '08)
|Mar 9
|SVI AVE
|268
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Mar 7
|Inquisitor
|11
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC