380k Arizonans could lose Medicaid coverage under Republican plan
TUCSON, AZ - Arizona is likely to see more than 380,000 people lose their Medicaid insurance coverage and $2.5 billion in lower health care spending under the plan currently being pushed through Congress to replace former President Barack Obama's health care law. A report by the state's Medicaid plan obtained by The Associated Press Friday shows keeping most of those people insured would cost the state nearly $500 million a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Marshall
|23 hr
|kelly_
|1
|Prostitutes on 6th ave (Jun '11)
|Mar 16
|Clown
|4
|Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16)
|Mar 16
|bob frapples
|4
|Feature points code, 1,000 points. 100% legit (Dec '14)
|Mar 15
|Peter
|3
|Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizona violate...
|Mar 14
|Alien Touch
|1
|tucson az gangs (Jul '08)
|Mar 9
|SVI AVE
|268
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC