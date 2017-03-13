380k Arizonans could lose Medicaid co...

380k Arizonans could lose Medicaid coverage under Republican plan

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - Arizona is likely to see more than 380,000 people lose their Medicaid insurance coverage and $2.5 billion in lower health care spending under the plan currently being pushed through Congress to replace former President Barack Obama's health care law. A report by the state's Medicaid plan obtained by The Associated Press Friday shows keeping most of those people insured would cost the state nearly $500 million a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Marshall 23 hr kelly_ 1
Prostitutes on 6th ave (Jun '11) Mar 16 Clown 4
Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16) Mar 16 bob frapples 4
Feature points code, 1,000 points. 100% legit (Dec '14) Mar 15 Peter 3
News Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizona violate... Mar 14 Alien Touch 1
tucson az gangs (Jul '08) Mar 9 SVI AVE 268
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... Mar 7 Barbara Espinosa 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,673,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC