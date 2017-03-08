3 killed in head on crash near Sierra...

3 killed in head on crash near Sierra Vista, identity released on one

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - The Sierra Vista Police Department has released the identity of one of three people killed in a head on collision on the Highway 90 Bypass around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. According to a SVPD release, witnesses at the scene reported a red SUV, heading eastbound on Hwy 90, drifted into oncoming traffic and hit a black pickup truck that had been traveling westbound. Despite aid provided by emergency crews, all three people involved in the crash died at the scene.

