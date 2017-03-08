3 killed in head on crash near Sierra Vista, identity released on one
SIERRA VISTA, AZ - The Sierra Vista Police Department has released the identity of one of three people killed in a head on collision on the Highway 90 Bypass around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. According to a SVPD release, witnesses at the scene reported a red SUV, heading eastbound on Hwy 90, drifted into oncoming traffic and hit a black pickup truck that had been traveling westbound. Despite aid provided by emergency crews, all three people involved in the crash died at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Tue
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Tue
|Inquisitor
|11
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mar 6
|Sleepless In
|2
|Mayor speaks about hate crimes in Tucson
|Mar 5
|jon
|1
|Cop Knocks Down 86-Year-Old Protester
|Mar 5
|jon
|1
|Gabriel Abendano (Jan '13)
|Mar 3
|SpotOn
|2
|Foundation dedicated to teaching STEM opens new...
|Mar 3
|flubber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC