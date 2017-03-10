10 winners announced for $50,000 writ...

10 winners announced for $50,000 writing awards

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A Philadelphia-based actor-playwright and a former border patrol agent are among this year's 10 winners of $50,000 Whiting Awards for emerging artists. They include Philadelphia's James Ijames and Francisco CantAo, of Tucson, Arizona, a former border agent working on a memoir.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10) Tue Stephen Clark 19
QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16) Tue deeboy 19
Bill Marshall Mar 18 kelly_ 1
Prostitutes on 6th ave (Jun '11) Mar 16 Clown 4
Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16) Mar 16 bob frapples 4
Feature points code, 1,000 points. 100% legit (Dec '14) Mar 15 Peter 3
News Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizona violate... Mar 14 Alien Touch 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,117 • Total comments across all topics: 279,757,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC