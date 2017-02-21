You could win a southern Arizona rest...

You could win a southern Arizona restaurant - with 200 words

14 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

The 2,000-square-foot restaurant and everything in it will be awarded to the winner of the Outside Inn's Essay Contest, who plans to award a winner by May 31. There is a $125 entry fee, some of which will go to charity, to go with the 200-word essay. Sierra Vista's David and Dawn Bain are ready to retire after 23 years in the Arizona restaurant business. The winner will get everything associated with the business: from the kitchen equipment, to the contents of the refrigerators, to the web domain.

