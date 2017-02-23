When coal-fired power plant closes, t...

When coal-fired power plant closes, this mine will die. So will a...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

The massive dragline bucket at the Kayenta Mine claws deep into the brittle rock, lifts and swings to the side, moving enough shiny black coal to bury a small house. The coal from Black Mesa, a mountainous area straddling Navajo and Hopi land in the northeast corner of Arizona, is loaded into an oversize dump truck, crushed and placed on a conveyor belt arcing over hilltops into silos 17 miles away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rose Healan while on the run from FBI took a bo... Feb 20 River Rat 71 1
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Feb 12 Bios Incube Kicks... 1
Dark tar/chasing the dragon Feb 11 Jrenn 1
News Tucson Day Trip: Downtown's East End Feb 11 flubber 1
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Feb 9 Inquisitor 9
News Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak... Feb 8 another idiot 3
qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16) Feb 5 SeReNiTy1985 7
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,667 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC