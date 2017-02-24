What To Do If ICE Comes To Your Door

What To Do If ICE Comes To Your Door

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Tucson Weekly

The threat is all too real for many people around the country, especially in areas like Tucson: someone coming to their door asking about their immigration status. The group United We Dream has put together a simple flier telling people what to do in case they find themselves in that situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... 15 hr East520 2
udshfk Fri Chuck 1
Rose Healan while on the run from FBI took a bo... Feb 20 River Rat 71 1
Dark tar/chasing the dragon Feb 11 Jrenn 1
News Tucson Day Trip: Downtown's East End Feb 11 flubber 1
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Feb 9 Inquisitor 9
News Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak... Feb 8 another idiot 3
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,146 • Total comments across all topics: 279,144,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC