Video shows Tucson police shoving 86-year-old woman to pavement

The body camera footage of the protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in Tucson, Arizona, two weeks ago shows an 86-year-old woman, weighing less than 100 pounds and standing about 4 feet and 5 inches tall, approaching police officers and pointing her finger at them as she shouted indiscernible words. Then, a police officer appears to push her arm, causing her to fall backward and hit her head on the pavement behind her.

