Utah man receives 20 years in 'sextortion' case involving a Tucson teen

TUCSON, AZ - On Thursday, Feb. 9, Donald Macarthur of Lehi, Utah received a 20-year prison sentence from U.S. Chief District Judge Raner C. Collins. According to a release from the Arizona District Attorney's Office, Macarthur pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography in two separate cases, involving a 13-year-old Tucson girl and a 14-year-old girl in Mississippi.

