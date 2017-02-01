UA, ASU top list of hottest students
TUCSON, AZ - The University of Arizona and Arizona State University can boast about having some of the hottest students in the country, according to dati ng app Clover. Clover said it analyzed data from its 1.4 million users to rate the attractiveness of single students at colleges across the United States.
