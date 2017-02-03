Two people hit by train in Vail; one dead
VAIL, AZ - A train hit and killed one person and injured another in Vail Saturday afternoon, according to Ryan Inglett of Pima County Sheriff's Department. PCSD said the two people were hit on a bridge near Interstate 10 and Marsh Station road around 2:00 p.m. One man was pronounced dead on scene by police and a woman was rushed to the hospital, according to police.
