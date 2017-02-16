TUSD Sideshow

TUSD Sideshow

11 hrs ago

Tucson Unified School District's newest board member Rachael Sedgwick stirred controversy by adding an agenda item to Tuesday's regular TUSD Governing Board meeting. The item, bringing Superintendent H.T. SA nchez's job into question, will be heard at a special meeting next Tuesday.

Tucson, AZ

