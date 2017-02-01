Tucson's Top 3: What you need to know to start your day
TUCSON, AZ - Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For more local news, watch KOLD News 13 at 6 a.m. TOP STORIES 1. WAGE INCREASE EFFECTS FELT ONE MONTH LATER It's been a month since the new minimum wage rules began in Arizona, and those affected are saying it's not all it's cracked up to be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|9 hr
|Andrew79
|264
|Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak...
|Wed
|brenro
|1
|qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16)
|Jan 28
|Max
|6
|Tamale ladies?
|Jan 26
|Bean Eater
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph...
|Jan 22
|devis
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Jan 16
|Inquisitor
|1
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|Jan 13
|JCh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC