Tucson suspects facing charges in kidnapping, extortion, armed robbery of Sierra Vista men
SIERRA VISTA, AZ - Three Tucson residents are facing multiple charges after an investigation into the kidnapping, extortion, and armed robbery of two Sierra Vista men, according to a Sierra Vista Police Department release. The suspects were identified as 31-year-year old Wesley Kirk, 44-year-old Karen Keil, and 29-year-old Kelly Anderson, all have been booked and face multiple charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|21 hr
|Andrew79
|264
|Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak...
|Wed
|brenro
|1
|qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16)
|Jan 28
|Max
|6
|Tamale ladies?
|Jan 26
|Bean Eater
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph...
|Jan 22
|devis
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Jan 16
|Inquisitor
|1
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|Jan 13
|JCh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC