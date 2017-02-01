Tucson suspects facing charges in kid...

Tucson suspects facing charges in kidnapping, extortion, armed robbery of Sierra Vista men

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - Three Tucson residents are facing multiple charges after an investigation into the kidnapping, extortion, and armed robbery of two Sierra Vista men, according to a Sierra Vista Police Department release. The suspects were identified as 31-year-year old Wesley Kirk, 44-year-old Karen Keil, and 29-year-old Kelly Anderson, all have been booked and face multiple charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) 21 hr Andrew79 264
News Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak... Wed brenro 1
qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16) Jan 28 Max 6
Tamale ladies? Jan 26 Bean Eater 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph... Jan 22 devis 1
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Jan 16 Inquisitor 1
The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa... Jan 13 JCh 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,648 • Total comments across all topics: 278,511,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC