Tucson school struggling to cope with vandalism is giving back to the community
TUCSON, AZ - A Tucson school working to come back from severe vandalism is reaching out to give back to the community, and people in the community are pitching in to help. Pueblo Magnet High School opened a clothing bank just one month ago, and it's unique in all of the Tucson Unified School District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|Oso
|271
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|5 hr
|Carlos the Beaner
|8
|Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak...
|10 hr
|another idiot
|3
|qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16)
|Feb 5
|SeReNiTy1985
|7
|Tamale ladies?
|Jan 26
|Bean Eater
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph...
|Jan 22
|devis
|1
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|Jan 13
|JCh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC